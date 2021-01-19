Data privacy row: Why you need to switch from Facebook Messenger now

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp updates terms of service, privacy policy around data
Understanding WhatsApp and its end-to-end encryption for privacy, security
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
WhatsApp's new privacy policy pushes users to rival messaging app Signal
Signal sees rise in daily installs as people look for WhatsApp alternatives
-
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is more prone to data breach, a security expert has claimed, adding that Messenger users should opt for safer apps first.
According to cybersecurity specialist Zak Doffman, we should stop using Facebook Messenger as there is no proper protection of our messages, reports Forbes.
WhatsApp emphasises that it cannot see your private messages, nor listen to your calls, and neither can Facebook.
However, according to Doffman, if you are a Messenger user, you do not have the same data encryption.
"In reality, the WhatsApp debacle has distracted attention away from just how bad Messenger's invasion of your privacy is. There is no justification for it," he wrote in the article.
The end-to-end encryption that protects WhatsApp messages does not apply to Facebook Messenger, unless you are using a "secret conversation" on the platform.
This option only supports messages between two people, not within groups, and must be activated manually.
"When it is selected, it stops Facebook snooping on your messages and downloading your links and attachments", he noted.
According to the security expert, if you are on Facebook Messenger, you need to quickly move to safer chat platforms than you are on WhatsApp that still offers end-to-end encryption.
There are over 1.3 billion Messenger users globally and Facebook Messenger is expected to grow to 2.4 billion users by 2021.
More than 20 billion messages are exchanged between business and users monthly on Facebook Messenger.
"The advice now is simple. If you're still on Messenger or if you're using Instagram DMs for anything other than engaging with companies you're buying from or casual contacts, then it's time to switch," Doffman said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU