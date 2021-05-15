WhatsApp policy change: No chat list in some time if you don't accept

The deadline is over. WhatsApp’s new policy changes come into force on May 15, Saturday.

While Facebook-owned WhatsApp expects users to accept the policy changes, it has assured that no user account will be deleted until “several weeks” later if users refuse to update by Saturday. The company had earlier set a deadline of February 8 for these changes but deferred it to May 15 after a backlash with wide fears over data being shared with Facebook and the Indian government asking WhatsApp to withdraw its policy. The message for now is that the WhatsApp policy update ...