WhatsApp testing playback speed controls for audio messages: Report

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules
Govt says new digital rules don't violate privacy; seeks compliance report
Soon transfer chat history from iOS to Android on WhatsApp: Report
WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for beta users
-
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp in May rolled out the ability to change the playback speeds of voice messages and now the firm is working on bringing the same feature to audio messages.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, when you forward a voice note, it's not possible to speed up the audio because the playback speed button is not available, but a new feature is coming soon for it.
WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button for forwarded voice notes.
The feature has been spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it's currently under development, and it's surely coming on the next versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also developing a couple of new apps for macOS and Windows users.
The WhatsApp features tracker citing the Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia, WhatsApp is developing new apps for Windows users. It is said to be a Universal Windows Platform based app that has been developed from the ground up.
The app will include a drawing feature that will be particularly useful for devices with touch-screen displays.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU