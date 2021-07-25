WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for beta users

-
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now releasing the multi-device beta program for some beta testers of the app.
With the new feature, users can use WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal without an Internet connection on the main phone.
"WhatsApp is still partially rolling out the feature for specific users, so it is possible that your WhatsApp account is not eligible yet," reports WABetaInfo.
Users can verify if multi-device is enabled for your WhatsApp account opening WhatsApp Settings, then Linked Devices (previously called "WhatsApp Web/Desktop"). If they see a new row called multi-device, it means they can join the beta programme.
Recently, the company rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after it started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.
WhatsApp said that the 'Joinable calls' reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to a group calling on WhatsApp.
If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.
The group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.
