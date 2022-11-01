WhatsApp tests 'message yourself' feature for Android, iOS: Details here

Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a new update that would allow users to send messages to themselves. The feature is currently being tested for both and iOS users.

It has always been possible on to send texts to own numbers, but with the update is only streamlining the process. Earlier, users can message to self by using a ‘Click to Message’ link or using a WhatsApp group with self being the only member.

With the update, which is currently in beta, users can find the ‘Message yourself’ feature in the contact list on WhatsApp. When you click on the action button in the lower-right corner of the screen, it prompts you to message a new contact, a new group, a new Community and then you see a list of your contacts who also use WhatsApp. After the new update users can find the message yourself feature on the top of the contact list to make it easier for users to reach their chat if they do not have one in the chat list. Your contact will be labelled as “Me (You)” in the chat list.

"After updating to the latest update of the app, some beta testers noticed that WhatsApp is now highlighting that chat by adding “message yourself” as the chat caption. Although, there are no changes when sending messages to your own phone number after the update." says WaBetaInfo in a report.

This new feature is expected to help users in many ways. With it, users may not have to download a dedicated app to make notes and save links for later use. As WhatsApp can be used on multiple devices, it would also help in transferring media, documents, contacts, and more from one device to the other.