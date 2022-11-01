JUST IN
Netflix acquires game developer 'Spry Fox' to expand in-house games studio
Instagram fixes outage that tells users their account is suspended
Google pauses in-house billing system in India on antitrust directive
What is cryptocurrency mining?
Nokia set to launch its G60 smartphone in India; prices yet to be revealed
Instagram down for several users, days after global WhatsApp outage
Samsung to roll out Android 13 software update for Galaxy S22 in US
How three young informants made tech giant Google cough up Rs 1,338 cr fine
boAt joins cult.fit to launch at-home workout programme to promote fitness
Apple may launch iOS 16.2 update in mid-December with new features
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Netflix acquires game developer 'Spry Fox' to expand in-house games studio
Business Standard

WhatsApp tests 'message yourself' feature for Android, iOS: Details here

This feature will help in transferring media, documents, contacts, and more from one device to the other

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | Android

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new update that would allow users to send messages to themselves. The feature is currently being tested for both Android and iOS users.

It has always been possible on WhatsApp to send texts to own numbers, but with the update WhatsApp is only streamlining the process. Earlier, users can message to self by using a ‘Click to Message’ link or using a WhatsApp group with self being the only member.

With the update, which is currently in beta, users can find the ‘Message yourself’ feature in the contact list on WhatsApp. When you click on the action button in the lower-right corner of the screen, it prompts you to message a new contact, a new group, a new Community and then you see a list of your contacts who also use WhatsApp. After the new update users can find the message yourself feature on the top of the contact list to make it easier for users to reach their chat if they do not have one in the chat list. Your contact will be labelled as “Me (You)” in the chat list.

"After updating to the latest update of the Android app, some beta testers noticed that WhatsApp is now highlighting that chat by adding “message yourself” as the chat caption. Although, there are no changes when sending messages to your own phone number after the update." says WaBetaInfo in a report.

This new feature is expected to help users in many ways. With it, users may not have to download a dedicated app to make notes and save links for later use. As WhatsApp can be used on multiple devices, it would also help in transferring media, documents, contacts, and more from one device to the other.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU