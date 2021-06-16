Xiaomi J18s foldable smartphone tipped to launch later this year

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung is planning to launch three foldable smartphones next year: Report
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5g with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched at Rs 47,999
-
Smartphone maker Xiaomi, which unveiled the Mi MIX Fold as its first-ever foldable smartphone in late March, is planning to launch its second foldable codenamed J18s in the fourth quarter.
The handset will have an inward folding display and both internal, as well as external panels, will support a high refresh rate.
The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, reports GizmoChina.
As per previous posts by Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi J18s' internal screen supplied by Samsung Display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the external panel provided by Visionox with an under-display camera solution will have a 90Hz refresh rate.
As for optics, the device is said to house a 108MP primary sensor, an unknown sensor with a 3x liquid lens and an ultra-wide unit.
Xiaomi's second foldable smartphone will be similar to the first model with minor differences, the report said.
Mi MIX Fold features a 8.01-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition)+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch AMOLED display as the front screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HD+ resolution.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5020mAh battery and 67W turbo charging support.
The device boasts even more firsts, debuting Xiaomi's Surge C1 Image Signal Processor optimised for professional photography, and sporting the first Liquid Lens seen in a smartphone.
It adopts a U-shaped hinge design, which the company claims has greatly improved weight and reliability. The weight is reduced by up to 27 per cent compared to other foldables.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU