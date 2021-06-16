Xiaomi J18s foldable smartphone tipped to launch later this year

Smartphone maker Xiaomi, which unveiled the Mi MIX Fold as its first-ever foldable smartphone in late March, is planning to launch its second foldable codenamed J18s in the fourth quarter.

The handset will have an inward folding display and both internal, as well as external panels, will support a high refresh rate.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, reports GizmoChina.

As per previous posts by Digital Chat Station, the J18s' internal screen supplied by Samsung Display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the external panel provided by Visionox with an under-display camera solution will have a 90Hz refresh rate.

As for optics, the device is said to house a 108MP primary sensor, an unknown sensor with a 3x liquid lens and an ultra-wide unit.

Xiaomi's second foldable smartphone will be similar to the first model with minor differences, the report said.

Mi MIX Fold features a 8.01-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition)+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch AMOLED display as the front screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5020mAh battery and 67W turbo charging support.

The device boasts even more firsts, debuting Xiaomi's Surge C1 Image Signal Processor optimised for professional photography, and sporting the first Liquid Lens seen in a smartphone.

It adopts a U-shaped hinge design, which the company claims has greatly improved weight and reliability. The weight is reduced by up to 27 per cent compared to other foldables.

--IANS

vc/dpb

