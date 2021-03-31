Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5g with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched at Rs 47,999

JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched
Samsung on Wednesday launched in India the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip at an introductory price of Rs 47,999.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

"Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The phone features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The smartphone features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and face unlock mechanism.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone ships with a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by a 25W fast wired charger.

First Published: Wed, March 31 2021. 12:45 IST

