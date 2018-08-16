Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi Store: First impression

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up for the sale of its second-generation Google One platform smartphone – the Mi A2. Priced at Rs 16,999, the smartphone will go on sale today i.e. August 16 at 12 noon on Amazon and Mi online store. The successor of the Mi A1, the Mi A2 features a new design, better hardware, upgraded camera modules and stock Google Android Oreo, which would be upgraded to Android Pie soon, according to company’s claim.

The Mi A2 is a midrange smartphone built on the blueprints of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. It features an identical design language of the Note 5 Pro with an aluminium body and Glass on the front. However, it is slim and weighs less than the Note 5 Pro, which makes it easy to hold and operate. A 5.99-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen covers the phone’s front. It is of fullHD+ resolution and stretches in an 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is colourful and has good contrast to it. It is covered with curved Gorilla Glass 5 on top, which makes it less prone to scratches and smudges.

The back looks identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a vertical dual camera module placed on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor at centre. The antenna lines looks discreet and moves at the top and bottom sides, close to edges. Overall, the phone’s back design is not new and has been carried over from Xiaomi’s recently launched smartphones.

In terms of performance, the phone seemed stable in first impressions.

The user interface is free from clutter, sleek and swift to operate. It does not show any lag and manages most common day-to-day tasks such as internet browsing, conversations over instant messaging apps, online music and video streaming and calling without any hiccups. However, the phone’s gaming and other processor intensive abilities are currently under observations, which would be shared in our final review.

Speaking of the imaging prowess, the Mi A2 with a new dual camera module on the back showed promising results in first impressions. The camera unit comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor mated with a 20MP secondary sensor. Both the lenses feature a bright f/1.75 aperture that helps in low light photography. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with artificial intelligence capabilities for enhancements in portrait mode and bokeh effects. The camera performance in the Mi A2 seems to be one of the best in the midrange segment. It can even be on par with some midrange flagships. However, the judgement would be made in our review, which is currently under process.

Overall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 seems to be a power-packed proposition in the midrange segment with no real competitor that could offer similar features, specifications and performance in same price band. However, the phone lacks 3.5mm audio output jack and relies on USB type-C charging and data transfer port that also doubles up as audio output port. The phone also let go the micro SD card expansion slot that may not go well with some users. On the bright side, the phone would also get a 128GB internal storage and 6GB variant soon.

Key features of Mi A2:

Screen: 5.99-inch fullHD

Camera: Rear: 12MP+20MP | Front: 20MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM and 64GB

SIM: Dual-SIM

Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+