Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera launched: Know price, features, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Monday announced the launch of the Redmi Note 7S – a trimmed down version of the company’s recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage variants -- 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage – priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The phone comes in sapphire blue, ruby red, and onyx black colours variants. It will go on sale from May 23 on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes.

The phone will be available in offline stores from May 24.

The Redmi Note 7S boasts a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, mated with a 5MP depth sensor. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera on the front, place in a dot shaped notch area on top of the display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, which has a dedicated artificial intelligence engine to handle AI workloads. The phone ships with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 charging technology.

Like its elder sibling, the Note 7S has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ screen, P2i splash-resistant coating, IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, USB type-C for data transfer and charging, 3.5mm audio out port, and hybrid dualSIM and microSD slot.

Here are the Redmi Note 7S key specifications: