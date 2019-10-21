Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro goes on sale on Amazon India: Price, specifications

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi’s recently launched Note-series smartphone Note 8 Pro went on sale on Monday. This Amazon-exclusive smartphone comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB — priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. A successor to the Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a quad-camera set-up on its back. The phone is also the company’s first to boast a 64-megapixel primary camera and a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T mobile processor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a glass build with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. On the front, the phone has a 6.53-inch dot-shaped notch screen of a fullHD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution. The HDR-ready screen has anti-oil and anti-fingerprint coating for protection against smudges.

Powering the phone is MediaTek Helio G90T system-on-chip, which is a midrange mobile processor aimed at gaming-centric smartphones. Though the phone boots Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 operating system, it will soon receive the MIUI 11, which was announced alongside the phone’s launch.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view (FoV), a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 20MP sensor of an f/2.0 aperture.

Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through the supplied charger. The phone has USB type-C port for charging and data transfers, and a 3.5mm port for audio out. The phone comes with Amazon Alexa built in as a default digital assistant. It also supports Google Assistant.