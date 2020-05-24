Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X-series to feature MEMC technology: Details here

After the success of Mi-branded smart televisions, Chinese electronics maker is now working on a Redmi-branded smart televisions. Named the Smart TV X-series, the upcoming smart series is expected to bring premium features that have so far been missing from its Mi-series smart televisions. While information around the Redmi’s first smart is scarce, one of the upcoming models are touted to feature Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology – according to a post on Weibo by Lu Weibing, group vice president, and general manager.

MEMC is a frame interpolation technology that artificially adds additional frames between original frames, bringing the content with conventional 24 or 30 frames per second to around 60 frames per second. The technology makes content appear smooth and transitions lively. The MEMC technology is mostly seen in premium segment televisions, including OnePlus OLED smart televisions that were launched last year. Nokia Smart TV, which is manufactured and serviced by India’s home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart, is one of the few smart televisions in mid-range segment to boast this technology.





Besides MEMC technology, the upcoming series will get 12.5W power speakers with Dolby Audio.

“The X-series smart TVs will give excellent performance in terms of picture quality, appearance materials, sound system and smart experience,” said Weibing.

The Redmi X-series smart TVs will go officially on May 26 in China.

Realme, another Chinese company that has recently forayed in to tech-lifestyle products segment, is launching a slew of products on May 25, including a smart TV. The Realme Smart TV is touted to feature a bezel-less design for immersive viewing experience. The TV will feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which is touted to push its screen brightness up to 400 nits from standard 250 nits. The Realme Smart TV will be another of the company’s products to use MediaTek system-on-chip. It will be a 64-bit quad core processor featuring ARM Cortex-A53 cores, paired with Mali 470 MP3 graphic processing unit. The television’s acoustic will be handled by a quad-speaker set-up of a rated output of 24W. The television will ship with Android TV platform with support for voice commands.