Xiaomi's market value tops $100 billion, reaching 2018 IPO goal

-
ALSO READ
China's smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in an equity deal
Xiaomi announces Android-based MIUI 12 operating system for its smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi 9A with IPS LCD screen, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro to be launched in January 2021, says Report
Xiaomi's fan-based business model hit hard as India bans Chinese apps
-
Xiaomi Corp. founder Lei Jun can finally rejoice after the Chinese smartphone maker’s market value swelled past the $100 billion mark, a figure his company fell far short of when it listed two years ago.
The firm’s stock rallied as much as 9.1% Wednesday to a fresh record in Hong Kong, making it the 13th stock in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index to have a market capitalization above $100 billion. It ended the day 7.6% higher with a market value of HK$802 billion ($103 billion).
Xiaomi, which generates the majority of sales from its smartphone business, originally eyed a $100 billion valuation for its initial public offering, people close to the deal said in May 2018. But it was only at half that level upon its debut, and shares traded below the HK$17 offering price for most of its first two years as a public company.
The stock saw its fortunes reverse in August, after it was announced that Xiaomi would be added to the Hang Seng Index. Shares have more than doubled since. Strong sales during China’s “Double 12” shopping festival have helped fuel this month’s 20% stock jump, and a proposal to boost the weighting of companies like Xiaomi in the Hang Seng Index to 8% from 5% could lead to further gains.
Xiaomi in November reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in two years, while earnings beat analysts’ estimates. It remains one of the few major Chinese tech firms to enjoy strong growth abroad while also benefiting from China’s adoption of 5G technology and winning domestic market share from competitor Huawei Technologies Co.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU