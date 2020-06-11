Xiaomi unveils Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14: Price, specs

on Thursday made a global debut of the Mi Notebook-series from India. The Chinese internet company launched the Mi 14 Horizon Edition and Mi 14 with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The Mi 14 Horizon Edition comes in Core i5 and Core i7 variants, priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The Mi Notebook 14, on the other hand, ships with Core i5 processor at a starting price of Rs 41,999. The go on sale from June 17 at Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Studio. It shall also be available on retail outlets soon.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications and features

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition have 14-inch fullHD screens with 178-degree viewing angles and anti-glaring coating. Made of aluminium, the thin and light laptops have 91 per cent screen to body ratio. The Horizon Edition comes in two processor variants; Intel Core i5 10th Gen and Intel Core i7 10th Gen. Both the variants have 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512 solid state drive (SSD) storage and Nvidia MX 350 discreet graphic processing unit (GPU). The laptops have 10 hours of battery life and support fast charging, according to With screen stretched on borders, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition lacks built-in webcam. Thankfully, the company bundles an external webcam with the package.

The Mi Notebook 14 laptops are similar to Horizon Edition, except these are powered by Intel Core i5 10th Gen processors. It comes in three variants; Core i5 with 256GB SSD, Core i5 with 512GB SSD and Core i5 with 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX250 dGPU, priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 47,999.



