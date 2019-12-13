Year in review: From OnePlus to Asus, best midrange flagship phones of 2019

-
Affordable flagship smartphones are value-for-money products that offer top-notch specifications and features for a midrange price. In the past couple of years, this segment has been dominated by Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus. In 2019, however, other smartphone brands also got a toehold in this space with products that boasted specifications and features otherwise found only in premium smartphones.
Here are top five affordable flagship smartphones (priced under Rs 40,000) that were launched in 2019:
Primarily a gaming-centric smartphone, the ROG Phone II from the stable of Taiwanese electronics maker Asus is an all-round smartphone offering the best of flagships at an affordable price. From an AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate to stereo speakers and high-capacity battery, this smartphone exceeds expectations and gives the best value for money in the midrange flagship segment. If there is any phone that comes close to toppling the OnePlus' dominance in the midrange flagship segment, it has to be the Asus ROG Phone II.
|Build
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Camera
|Launch price
|Glass-metal
|6.59-inch AMOLED fullHD+, Gorilla Glass 6, HDR10, 120Hz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|6000 mAh
|
Rear: 48MP + 13MP
Front: 24MP
|Starts at Rs 37,999
From a sleek user interface to top-notch specifications, this power-packed smartphone does not cut corners in anything that you expect from a premium smartphone. But it costs just about half as much as premium devices. The phone has an immersive and fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, stock Android 10 operating system with value-added utility features, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a decent triple-camera module on the back. The phone is a safe bet to experience and explore the premium side of smartphones.
|Build
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Camera
|Launch price
|Glass-metal
|6.55-inch AMOLED fullHD+, Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+, 90Hz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|3800 mAh
|
Rear: 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front: 16MP
|Starts at Rs 37,999
The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is an imaging-centric smartphone which also boasts top specifications, unique shark fin-shaped pop-up selfie camera module, obstruction-free design, and more. The phone is the only midrange device that offers a versatile imaging experience, including multiple optics for various scenarios, 10x hybrid lossless zoom and artificial intelligence-power automatic scene detection. Completing the package are its top-notch specifications, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
|Build
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Camera
|Launch price
|Glass-metal
|6.59-inch AMOLED fullHD+, Gorilla Glass 6
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|4065 mAh
|
Rear: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front: 16MP sharkfin
|Starts at Rs 39,999
From unique gradient reflective design to great specifications and versatile multi-optic camera module, this smartphone has all the qualities of being a challenger to some of the current-generation premium phones. It exceeds expectations in design, display, camera, performance and battery life. This smartphone heralds the Redmi brand in a new avatar, indicating Xiaomi’s ambitions of taking its dominance beyond the budget and affordable segments.
|Build
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Camera
|Launch price
|Glass-metal
|6.39-inch AMOLED fullHD+, Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|4000 mAh
|
Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front: 20MP pop-up
|Starts at Rs 27,999
Realme’s first premium smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro, has everything you expect from a midrange flagship device, and some more. The phone impresses with its sturdy glass-metal construction, multimedia-related features, such as stereo speakers, multi-optic camera module, smooth super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a feature-rich user interface with a dedicated dark mode support (even for the apps that do not currently support dark interface). Moreover, it is the only phone that boasts incredibly fast charging through its supplied 50W superVOOC charger — it takes only 35 minutes to fully replenish the phone’s completely drained out battery.
|Build
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Camera
|Launch price
|Glass-metal
|6.55-inch AMOLED fullHD+, Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+, 90Hz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|4000 mAh
|
Rear: 64MP + 13MP+ 8MP + 2MP
Front: 16MP
|Starts at Rs 29,999
