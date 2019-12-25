Year in Review: From Samsung to Apple, top 5 premium smartphones of 2019

Best smartphones 2019: Premium smartphone makers seemed to be in a course correction mode in 2019. From fast charging capability to multi-optic camera modules and software optimisation for enhanced user experience, smartphone makers brought to the table some of the technological advances that had been long overdue. At the same time, smartphone manufacturers moved their focus from technical specifications to optimisation, features and algorithms, setting precedents for the industry to follow in the upcoming year.

Business Standard takes a look at the top five best smartphones launched in 2019. Here is the list:

Galaxy Note 10+

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass-metal 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+, Gorilla Glass 6, HDR10+ Exynos 9825 4300 mAh Rear: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + ToF

Front: 10MP Starts at Rs 79,999

The Galaxy Note 10+ is one of the most versatile in the premium smartphone segment. Besides top-notch specifications, the smartphone boasts premium optics, a multi-purpose digital pen (SPen), a curved dynamic AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and a high-capacity battery with 25W fast-charge support. Moreover, the phone is powered by the One user interface, which is one of the best Android operating system-based UIs designed for easy one-hand operations.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass-metal 5.8-inch XDR OLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 120Hz touch-sensing A13 Bionic - Rear: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Front: 12MP Starts at Rs 99,900

From triple rear cameras to better on-battery time and improved operating system, the iPhone 11 Pro — like it elder sibling iPhone 11 Pro Max — addresses the gaps that had for long dragged Apple smartphones behind their Android peers. The phone also boasts enhanced security and privacy features like location service permissions and Sign in with Apple, which the company introduced earlier this year at its annual worldwide developer’s conference.

P30 Pro

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass-metal 6.47-inch OLED fullHD+, HDR10 HiSilicon Kirin 980 4200 mAh Rear: 40MP + 8MP + 20MP + ToF

Front: 32MP Starts at Rs 71,900

This smartphone excels as an imaging device, but it is not its only area of strength. The P30 Pro has a premium glass-metal construction, OLED display, high-capacity battery with fast-charge support and feature-rich user interface. These make it tick all the right boxes — something you expect from a premium smartphone. In terms of imaging, the phone has a multi-optic camera system capable of up to 50x zoom, besides other features like ultra-wide photography, night mode, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass-metal 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED QHD+, Gorilla Glass 6, HDR10+ Exynos 9820 4100 mAh Rear: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Front: 10MP + 8MP Starts at Rs 73,900

This smartphone was the first to pack the Samsung dynamic AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. Besides, it has the 3.5mm audio out port, which was later not used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series smartphones, hinting future premium smartphones from Samsung might also give it up. The phone has top-notch specifications, a premium camera module, ample RAM and internal storage, and the capability to turn supported big screens and monitors into full-fledged computers, powered by the Samsung DeX computing platform.

7 Pro

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass-metal 6.67-inch fluid AMOLED QHD+, Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+, 90Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 4000 mAh Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP

Front: 16MP, Pop-up Starts at Rs 48,999

This was the first premium smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, which specialises in midrange products. The 7 Pro boasts a curved fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate in QHD+ resolution, another first for the brand. Besides, the phone offers the fast-charge support, a premium glass-metal build, stereo speakers and sleek OxygenOS user interface based on the Android operating system. Though not a gaming smartphone, this phone has a dedicated gaming mode that makes it one of the better regular smartphones matching the performance of gaming-centric smartphones.