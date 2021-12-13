Year in review: Samsung Buds Pro to OnePlus Buds Pro, best earbuds of 2021

Amid a plethora of options, choosing the right earbuds is not an easy task. Among other things, it is important to look for connectivity, features, and comfort. To make things easier for you, Business Standard lists top five wireless earbuds that were launched in 2021. Take a look:

Galaxy Buds Pro

These wireless earbuds are a huge leap forward in terms of design, audio quality, voice call performance, and on-battery time compared to predecessors. Over the peers, it is the value-added features which give the Galaxy Buds Pro an edge. These value-added features include intelligent active noise cancelling, auto-switch between supported devices and Dolby Atmos-powered 360-degree audio, ergonomic fit, detailed sound, top-notch noise reduction, excellent microphones, and good on-battery time. Besides, they are IPX7-rated for water resistance. The Galaxy Buds Pro is good for all-day usage and at no time does it feel like a burden. Good for calls and music, the earbuds’ utility goes beyond these.

Price: Rs 15,990

Buds Pro

The Buds Pro is a pair of solid wireless earbuds. These are unlike any of the wireless earbuds has launched before. It is not a pair of regular earbuds but one that rubs shoulders with the best available in the market, both in terms of sound quality and features.

Rounding off the package is the premium design and solid on-battery time. In the overall scheme of things, though, the earbuds’ experimental press controls seem a tiny trade-off.

Priced: Rs 9,990

Enco X

The Enco X is a near-perfect pair of premium true wireless earbuds. They are good for music and calls. They are the go-to entry-level premium earbuds with a distinct design, good audio, functional active noise cancellation, and a decent on-battery life.

Priced: Rs 9,990

Apple AirPods Gen 3

From wireless charging to spatial audio, the Gen 3 AirPods from Apple bring minor but relevant upgrades to the predecessor. It boasts a lightweight design with minimal profile for ease of use and handling. Despite being lighter than the last generation model, the AirPods Gen 3 offer an improved on-battery time. Deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, makes them irresistible.

Price: Rs 18,500

Pixel Buds A-series

The Pixel Buds A-series earbuds are of a different kind, in a good way. They do not have an extensive list of features, and they cut corners even on the most obvious ones like active noise cancellation. But the product shines through when it comes to user experience. Made by Google, these earbuds have built-in Assistant for hands-free operations. Besides, they boast identical touch controls on both earbuds. Both these features alone make the Pixel Buds A-series an easy-to-use pair of wireless earbuds.

Price: Rs 9,999