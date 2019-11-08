YouTube desktop gets video queue, larger thumbnails and host of new add-ons

After testing a host of new features for the desktop version of YouTube, the company has finally started to roll out a new design for its desktop and tablet homepage. The new design now features richer thumbnails and higher resolution video previews.

Viewers can now assemble a queue of videos and will be able to manually tailor their channel recommendations.

The most visible change, though, will appear in the front page which has been modified to feature larger thumbnails and longer titles for better context at a glance. Sections have also been enlarged to feature eight videos at a time, up from five, according to an Android Police report.

Interestingly, if the video platform's algorithm has been showing offensive videos on your recommendations list, an issue the company has been struggling with for a while now, users can change that using the desktop version's new feature. YouTube is also bringing the new "Don't recommend channel" option onto the Desktop. The feature debuted on the mobile version in June and allows the consumer to select channels and their content that they don't want to see going forward.

Going forward, YouTube will also bring the topic selector feature that started appearing on mobile in June.