ZAAP BoomBox: A sound buy for those not too finicky about the details

The thing about portable Bluetooth speakers is that they are available in great abundance, and the factors distinguishing each almost minimal. In that respect, at least, the new ZAAP BoomBox looks discernibly different.

The mesh-like outer design is likely to instantly bring to mind the Amazon Alexa, but this is an impressive-looking speaker nonetheless — easily one of the more attractive ones around. At the base of its cylindrical shape is the power button, with the top reserved for a slanting touch panel and a dial-inspired volume controller. Two 6W speakers, assisted by a ...