Zebronics launches smartwatch with Sp02 monitoring, voice call feature

-
ALSO READ
Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby review: Great sounding soundbar in budget
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021 LIVE: Budget is a shot in the arm for Indian economy, says S&P
PSU divestment, LIC IPO, fiscal deficit: How brokerages read Budget 2021
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
-
Zebronics has launched its smart fitness watch ZEB-FIT4220CH with features such as oxygen saturation (Sp02) and blood pressure monitor among others.
Priced at Rs 3,999, the smartwatch features a 1.29-inch circular touch display.
The smartwatch also features a pedometer, calorie count, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, alarm, music controls, caller ID, call reject, wrist sense, call function.
It also packs features such as music controls, callerID, wrist sense, camera control, etc.
The ZEB-FIT4220CH also allows voice calls using the in-built microphone and speaker.
The smartwatch also features 7 sports including running, walking, skipping, football, cycling, badminton, and basketball.
Besides, there are 100+ watch faces in the app and customization along with screen brightness control.
The smartwatch is IP67 certified for protection against dust and water.
The ZEB-FIT4220CH is available in different color variants -- a black case with a black strap, a silver case with a white strap, and a cadet grey case with a cadet grey strap.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU