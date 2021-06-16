Zebronics launches smartwatch with Sp02 monitoring, voice call feature

has launched its smart fitness watch ZEB-FIT4220CH with features such as oxygen saturation (Sp02) and blood pressure monitor among others.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the features a 1.29-inch circular touch display.

The also features a pedometer, calorie count, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, alarm, music controls, caller ID, call reject, wrist sense, call function.

The ZEB-FIT4220CH also allows voice calls using the in-built microphone and speaker.

The also features 7 sports including running, walking, skipping, football, cycling, badminton, and basketball.

Besides, there are 100+ watch faces in the app and customization along with screen brightness control.

The smartwatch is IP67 certified for protection against dust and water.

The ZEB-FIT4220CH is available in different color variants -- a black case with a black strap, a silver case with a white strap, and a cadet grey case with a cadet grey strap.