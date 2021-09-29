Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos: Loud and powerful soundbar

-
It's tough to pick a soundbar on a budget these days as there are plenty of options to choose from. Zebronics itself has launched several in the budget category in the past but it ups the ante with its latest offering called the ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos. Priced competitively at Rs 10,999, the single-unit soundbar features Dolby Atmos among other features.
I spent a few days to see if the soundbar could be a good pick when it comes to value for money. Here's the review:
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro: Design and build
The Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos is a single unit and has in-built subwoofers. Made mostly of plastic, the soundbar has a front mesh that gives it a clean look. However, unlike Zebronics' earlier single-unit soundbar, this one is pretty huge and a bit heavy too.
The look is mostly minimal with Zebronics and Dolby Atmos branding. The LED display at the front is what we have usually seen in Zebronics soundbars earlier. The top has four buttons for Bluetooth option, AUX, and optical input.
The Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos has front-facing 6.35 cm drivers and two top 5.08 cm drivers that powers its sound.
The remote control is yet again similar to what Zebronics sound bars usually have, it has buttons to adjust the volume, treble and the music, besides buttons for different modes such as Music, Movies, 3D and News.
The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB drive, AUX input, besides optical input or triple HDMI options.
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro: Performance
With 170W sound output and Dolby Atmos, the ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro is loud and powerful and just enough to fill a room.
The bass is impressive, considering it is single-unit without any external subwoofer. The vocals are clear and crisp enough and the bass does not interfere with the treble.
The 3D effect is decent enough but don't expect much from it, that said, you can set the treble and bass as per your preference using the remote.
The Dolby Atmos is a great addition as it elevates the overall sound experience. It's impressive how this single-unit is enough to achieve the loudness we usually need while watching a movie or listening to music.
An external subwoofer does take the output to another level but people living in small spaces do find it tough to place it, in such a scenario, ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro fits just right.
If you want a small setup that can do the job, then this soundbar could be considered.
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro: Verdict
Priced at Rs 10,999, Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro delivers a powerful sound output, along with support for Dolby Atmos, which soundbars in this range usually don't offer.
This soundbar does elevate your experience with its clean and powerful sound and it is worthy of consideration if you're looking for a soundbar for a small space.
