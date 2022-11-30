Zepp Health unveils Amazfit Falcon smartwatch, pre-order starts from Dec 1

Chinese smart wearable maker Zepp Health on Wednesday announced the launch of its premium smartwatch, the Falcon. Priced at Rs 44,999, the fitness wearable will be available for pre-order from December 1. It will be available for purchase on the official website from December 3.

Falcon: Specifications

Powered by a 500 mAh battery, the Amazfit Falcon sports a 1.28-inch HD AMOLED screen. The fitness wearable has a circular dial with two side-mounted buttons for navigation. It boasts a titanium case. The features a new AI-based Training Coach called the Zepp Coach. It is an algorithm-based service that provides guidance based on the user's physical characteristics and level of exercise experience. It also assists users in improving sports performance and developing better fitness habits.

The Amazfit Falcon has Bluetooth calling feature, supported by inbuilt microphone and speaker. The is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Users can also link the Amazfit Falcon to external workout gadgets, like heart rate belts and cycle power metres via Bluetooth. According to Zepp Health, the Amazfit Falcon can last up to 14 days on normal usage.

As for fitness, the has over 150 sports modes built-in, ranging from high-speed water sports like kite surfing to the golf swing mode to the triathlon mode for athletes. Sports mode data will remain on-screen for the duration of a user's activity, removing the need to lift the wrist to wake up the display. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. The also tracks sleep, calories and stress.

The music can be saved on the and connected to Bluetooth headphones. The smartwatch has built-in dual-band GPS tracking, compatibility for six satellite positioning systems, and has the ability to input route files for real-time navigation via the Zepp app. It allows users to sync data to third-party fitness applications such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and the Adidas Running app.

The company has partnered with Adidas Runtastic, allowing members to sync select activity data from their smart wearables to the Adidas Running app. After each workout, users will receive a customised sports report on the Adidas Running app to assist with targeted and effective training improvements.