Business Standard

Zoom video conferencing to arrive on new Tesla electric vehicles soon

With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar

Topics
Zoom | Tesla Inc

IANS  |  New Delhi 

zoom, video conference, tech, app
Zoom

Zoom is working with Elon Musk-run Tesla to bring video conferencing into its new electric vehicles.

Zoom's group product manager Nitasha Walia said during the company's '2022 Zoomtopia' event that video conferencing "will come standard on all new Tesla models soon".

"You've been zooming from your home, your office, your phone and even your TV. We're going to make it even easier for you to zoom from anywhere," she said during the event.

Zoom also announced several new features at the event.

With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar.

Popular email and calendar services will be integrated directly into Zoom, meaning users can quickly access their communications and scheduling, and get their work done more efficiently.

"Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services will be available in beta to only US and Canada upon launch," said the company.

Coming in early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions and keep colleagues connected.

Zoom Virtual Agent, available in early 2023, can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:11 IST

