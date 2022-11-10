JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube Music and Premium hit 80 mn paid subscribers globally: Know more

The company offers a platform to users where they can find music, listen to it, and interact with it

Topics
YouTube | Google | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
YouTube (Photo: Bloomberg)

YouTube has surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including the trial users.

It is 30 million subscribers more from the 50 million the video streaming platform announced last year.

"YouTube's twin engine of revenue -- subscriptions and ads -- is the real deal," said Lyor Cohen, global head of Music, YouTube.

According to Cohen, there were many reasons behind this increase in subscribers.

The company has levelled up 'YouTube Premium' with features like afterparties, which give users unique access to livestream content and access to discounts on the newest Google hardware and services.

'Premium' allows fans to immerse themselves in what they love and helps them explore it in depth.

The Music app has over 100 million official songs, "plus an expansive catalogue of live performances, remixes, and diamond in the rough deep-cuts".

It makes it easier for users to enjoy every music format: long-form music videos, short-form videos, livestreams, podcasts and more, Cohen said.

The company offers a platform to users where they can find music, listen to it, and interact with it.

Recently, the video streaming platform had announced a new feature called "Go Live Together" that would allow eligible creators to invite a guest to live stream with them.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 10:06 IST

