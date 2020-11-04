Indian-American Republican Rik Mehta loses New Jersey Senate election

-
ALSO READ
Black Lives Matter protests in Trump county test his hold on white voters
Republican senators express concern about TikTok over US election security
Donald Trump campaign's Russia contacts 'grave' threat, Senate says
'Will do what it takes' to make Biden our Commander-in-Chief: Kamala Harris
US elections: Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years
Indian-American Republican candidate Rik Mehta lost his New Jersey Senate election bid to Democratic incumbent Senator Cory Booker.
Mehta garnered 37.9 per cent of the votes at 1,071,726, while Booker got 60.6 per cent with 1,714,375 votes in the November 3 election.
In July, Mehta had become the first Indian-American to win the Republican primary for the Senate seat from the US state of New Jersey. Mehta, a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, had defeated his nearest rival Hirsh Singh, also an Indian-American, by a margin of approximately 13,743 votes in the Republican primaries held in July.
Mehta is a biotech entrepreneur, innovator, healthcare policy expert and a licensed pharmacist and attorney.
As a small business owner and a first generation American, he's a staunch advocate for defending our Constitutional rights, fighting against illegal immigration and Sanctuary Cities, an affordable, accessible healthcare system that's built for generations to come, and building New Jersey's economy for the future, his profile said.
This was for the first time that a New Jersey senatorial race had candidates of colour nominees from both the parties. Booker, an African-American, had won the Democratic primary with 89 per cent of the votes.
New Jersey, which has one of the highest concentrations of Indian-Americans, is considered to be a Democratic party bastion as it has been 48 years now that the state has elected a Republican as a Senator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor