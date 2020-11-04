Trump claims 'major fraud', says he will fight election in Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Several boats sink during Donald Trump's parade in Lake Travis, Texas
Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count
Will be back soon to finish election campaign, says Prez Donald Trump
US election: First lady Melania hits campaign trail for Donald Trump
US President Trump denies report that he would declare poll victory early
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.
"Frankly we did win this election," Trump claimed.
Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden.
"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House.
"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed.
"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.
A "major fraud was being committed, the president said, without citing any evidence.
"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," the republican leader said.
Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted "all voting to stop."
"Frankly we did win this election," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor