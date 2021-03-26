President Joe Biden says it's his expectation' to run again

-
President Joe Biden says it's his expectation that he'll run for reelection in 2024.
Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.
Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.
Biden scoffed at the question. Oh, I don't even think about it, Biden said. I have no idea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
