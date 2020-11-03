Trump gains ground overnight in UK betting markets, Biden still favourite

-
ALSO READ
Gaming portals to the rescue of pandemic-hit rummy and bridge players
Madras HC wants online sports regulated, seeks curbs on virtual gambling
BS READS: Vague gambling law lets offshore betting sites prey on Indians
The Paytm-Google controversy: What was the trigger? All you need to know
President Kovind wishes Donald, Melania Trump speedy recovery from Covid
US President Donald Trump's chances of re-election gained sharply overnight in online betting markets as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, according to Betfair Exchange.
Trump's odds of winning the election improved to 39% from 35% on the UK-based platform, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden saw his chances dip to 61% from 65%.
The election is on track to be by far the biggest betting event on record, with 300 million pounds ($389 million) bet with the platform so far, Betfair said. It accepts bets right up until the result is announced and sees bets with it to hit the 400 million pound mark, double that of 2016.
Betters on British exchange Smarkets give Trump a 38% winning chance.
Trump's average odds on election day in 2016 sat at 5/1 (a 17% chance) - 20% lower than his odds now.
Biden has a substantial lead in national opinion polls, although the contest is slightly closer in battleground states likely to decide the race.
One person had placed a one million-pound ($1.3 million) bet on Biden, Betfair said on Monday, the biggest political bet of all time. If Biden wins, the player would bag 1.54 million pounds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor