Twitter updates US Election Day tweet labelling policies as voting begins

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
Committed to transparency; will share 'timely updates' with govt: Twitter
Twitter aims to have women as 50% of its global workforce by 2025
Data Protection Bill: Twitter reps appear before Parliamentary panel
Twitter changes hacked content rules after Joe Biden story furore
As voting begins for the US presidential polls on Tuesday, Twitter has warned that it may label tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they are officially called.
"We'll be prioritising the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information," Twitter said on the eve of the election.
The move comes at a time when a USAToday survey showed that three out of four Americans were concerned about election day violence and only one in four were confident that the transfer of power would be peaceful if the Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.
Twitter said it will consider a result official when announced by a state election official, or when calls are made by at least two of the seven national news outlets that have dedicated, independent election decision desks: ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, Associated Press, CNN, or Decision Desk HQ.
When users attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they'll see a prompt pointing them to credible information before they are able to amplify it further on Twitter.
"If we see content inciting interference with the election, encouraging violent action or other physical harms, we may take additional measures, such as adding a warning or requiring the removal of tweets," Twitter said.
--IANS
gb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor