Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin election loss

-
ALSO READ
US elections vote recount: Wisconsin governor certifies Biden as winner
18 states join Texas election fraud lawsuit seeking to undo Biden's victory
Election security officials reject Donald Trump's voter fraud claim
US elections: Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
US vote recount: Arizona, Wisconsin certify Biden's victory over Trump
President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin, his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state.
Trump's newest appeal is over the loss of a lawsuit he filed in federal court seeking to void the state's election and have the Republican-controlled Legislature appoint electors to cast the state's 10 electoral votes.
The lawsuit was rejected first by a federal judge whom Trump had appointed and then by the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, adding to dozens of defeats for Trump in electoral challenges around the US.
Trump's campaign on Tuesday asked the high court to take on his lawsuit brought in state court that sought to toss out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin's two largest liberal counties. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit 4-3 earlier in December.
Trump lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor