Committed to transparency; will share 'timely updates' with govt: Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
System change earlier than planned caused global outage, says Twitter
Data Protection Bill: Twitter reps appear before Parliamentary panel
Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users
Twitter changes hacked content rules after Joe Biden story furore
-
Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said the company remains committed to openness and transparency, and will stay in regular touch with the government to share timely updates.
The company's statement comes in the backdrop of its appearance in front of the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019, on Wednesday. Representatives of the social media company were also questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China.
Committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi had told PTI that Twitter's explanations to the panel on showing Ladakh as part of China were "inadequate" and that the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years. Representatives of Twitter had told the panel that the company respects the sensitivities of India.
"The recent geo-tagging issue was swiftly resolved by our teams. We are committed to openness, transparency around our work and will remain in regular touch with the government to share timely updates," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Twitter had come under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geo-tagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, People's Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh's Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Twitter had called it a technical issue that had been swiftly resolved.
Last week, the government had written to Twitter on the issue, saying any disrespect of the country's sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU