Twitter aims to have 50% of global workforce to be women by 2025

Twitter has set the target of having at least half of its global workforce to be constituted by women by 2025.
Currently women constitute 42.2 per cent of fits global workforce, according to the social media firm's latest "Inclusion & Diversity report".
As the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues to gain momentum, Twitter has also set goal for 2025 of having at least 25 per cent of its overall US workforce be underrepresented minorities -- at least 10 per cent of which will be Black.
About 6.3 per cent of Twitter's US workforce were Black by August this year, the social media platform said.
"These numbers aren't nearly big enough, especially in technical and leadership roles, but they do show that Twitter strives to be a leader of our industry when it comes to representation of Black employees," Dalana Brand, Twitter's Head of Inclusion & Diversity, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
Twitter said that it wants every worker, regardless of location or job, to understand their role in creating a culture where everyone is empowered to bring their full authentic selves to work, experience belonging, and do the best work of their career.
"It's one of the first messages we deliver to all new Tweeps on Day One in #FlightSchool, our new hire orientation," Brand said.
It also also empowers workers with courses like "Healthy Conversations" (how to respectfully navigate tough topics in the workplace), "Words Matter" (how to spot and interrupt microaggressions), and "Allyship @ Twitter" (how to be an ally to underrepresented people).
"We recently made these courses mandatory for all Tweeps around the world to ensure everyone is operating with the same understanding of what is expected from them," Brand said.
