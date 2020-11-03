US Elections 2020: Donald Trump to remain in White House on polling day

-
After months of campaigning during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the US seeking a second four year term, President Donald Trump will remain at the White House on Tuesday as the country votes for a leader.
After holding 14 rallies in the last three days, the President will host a campaign party on Tuesday night where hundreds of guests are likely to be in attendance despite the raging pandemic that has infected 9,284,261 people and killed 231,507 others in the country, which is currently the worst-hit, The Hill news agency reported.
On Tuesday morning, he will appear on the "Fox & Friends" show on Fox News, after which he will visit campaign offices in nearby Arlington, Virginia.
"The President is very excited to watch election results from the White House, which only an incumbent president gets to do. He's energetic. He feels the momentum. For a lot of us this feels very similar to 2016," The Hill news report quoted White House communications director Alyssa Farah as saying on Fox News.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend the day will by making a final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania, before leaving for his home state of Delaware later in the day where he will be joined by his wife Jill, as well as his running mate Kamala Harris and her husband.
The former Vice President's election campaign has said the he will address the nation on Tuesday night, without providing any further details.
