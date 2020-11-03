Twitter, Facebook label Trump's controversial post on US election eve

-
Twitter and Facebook have flagged a tweet as misleading by US President Donald Trump that claimed that mail-in ballots in the US state of Pennsylvania would allow "rampant" cheating and violence.
Twitter labeled the post with a warning: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
Trump has tweeted on Monday: "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"
Twitter also disabled non-quote retweets, likes and replies for the hidden tweet, which remains viewable but restricted.
Trump has railed against the Supreme Court's decision to allow Pennsylvania officials to count ballots postmarked by Election Day.
According to a TechCrunch report, the Republican Party has waged a brazen legal onslaught against voting rights throughout key states in recent weeks.
Facebook did not remove the Trump message but did add a label, saying "Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods".
