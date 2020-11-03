US Elections 2020: Joe Biden wins all five votes in Dixville Notch

-
Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden has won all five of the votes cast in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border.
The ballots were cast in the minutes after midnight, becoming some of the first cast and counted on Election Day, CNN reported.
Dixville Notch has become one of the first places in the country to show its preference.CNN reported that Dixville Notch in 2016 went for then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, even though then-GOP nominee Donald Trump went on to win the Electoral College.
By tradition, all eligible voters gather in the storied "Ballot Room" at The Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots once polls open at midnight, CNN said.
The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Americans will decide the fate of incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through their votings.
To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total.
Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.
