US Polls: Vote like your life depends on it, says Lady Gaga at Biden rally

-
ALSO READ
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Joe Biden corrupt career politician, betrayed US for last 47 years: Trump
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously, says Obama
Musician Lady Gaga on Monday night (local time) delivered a passionate speech at the Democratic party's presidential candidate Joe Biden's final campaign event at Pennsylvania.
According to Variety, the 34-year-old musician complimented her speech along with a power-packed performance of her songs 'Shallow,' and 'You and I.'
Pennsylvania is the home state of Biden.
Besides Gaga, the rally also saw musician John Legden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris's husband at the stage.
Gaga kicked off the speech by walking, dancing, and cheering the crowd to Childish Gambino's 'This Is America.'
"This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you are here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he is the right choice over Donald Trump. You don't need me to tell you why," Variety quoted Gaga as saying.
"Because like me, you have experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart without any doubt that Joe Biden is the right choice," Gaga added.
Gaga also recognised Pennsylvania's unique status in this year's American presidential elections and encouraged people to cast their vote for Biden.
"Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania," Gaga said.
"We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children's lives depends on it, because they do," she added.
The much-awaited election day kicked off in the United States on Tuesday with the first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire.
The voting to elect the next US President began today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor