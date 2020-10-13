US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies

-
Popular Republican politician Nikki Haley has hit out at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for being a "status quo" on China and wanting to revive the Iran nuclear deal while accusing his running mate and Senator Kamala Harris for advancing the leftist agenda.
Indian-American Haley, 48, had so far refrained from publicly criticising 55-year old Harris, has now come out in open against the California Senator's policies, which the former US Ambassador to the UN said was reflective of Harris' leftist agenda.
"Harris pledged to repeal the 2017 tax cut and invest in the American people, revealing the left's fundamental philosophy that government is better equipped to spend people's money than the people themselves," she said in a tweet.
Haley is one of the most popular Republican politicians in the US after Trump and is seen as party's potential presidential candidate in 2024. The two-term Governor of South Carolina, Haley was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration.
Supporting Trump in his re-election, Haley also slammed Biden and Harris for their foreign policy views on issues like Iran and climate change issues.
"While Biden and Harris want to revive the Iran nuclear deal, pouring billions of dollars into a terrorist regime, the Trump administration withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal & eliminated one of the world's most dangerous terrorist masterminds a move that Biden opposed, she said.
Haley said Biden favors a USD 2 trillion version of the Green New Deal, and Harris pledged to rejoin the Paris climate agreement with pride.
Vice President Mike Pence countered that America had already reduced CO2 levels through free-market innovation, like natural gas development, while creating new jobs, Haley said.
"While Biden was part of the status quo on China, the Trump administration fundamentally altered the debate about China. The US has opened its eyes to China's communist threat and is beginning to take substantive action to stop Chinese spying and counter China in tech, manufacturing and defense," Haley said.
