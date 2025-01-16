Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / Jeep India reintroduces Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 for off-road adventures

Jeep India reintroduces Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 for off-road adventures

The Limited (O) 4x4 AT is Rs. 2.3 lakh more expensive than its 4x2 AT counterpart, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep Meridian Limited

Jeep Meridian Limited

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Jeep India has reintroduced the Meridian Limited (O) 4x4, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.79 lakh. Launched in October 2024, the updated Meridian SUV is offered in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, catering to off-road enthusiasts seeking power and performance on diverse terrains.
 
The first three variants were offered exclusively with a 4x2 drivetrain in both manual and automatic options, while the 4x4 configuration was available in the top-spec Overland variant. At the current price, the Limited (O) 4x4 AT is Rs 2.3 lakh more expensive than its 4x2 AT counterpart, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
 
Custom accessories now available for Meridian
 
Jeep India has also introduced an optional accessory package for the 2025 Meridian. This package includes decals for the hood, side profile, and headlights, along with customisable ambient lighting. Bookings for the updated Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and the optional accessories package, are now open at Jeep dealerships across India.
 
Versatile configurations and advanced features

Also Read

Bharat Mobility Global Expo

All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

Auto expo

Auto Expo 2025 Guide: Expected Launches, Free Tickets, and Key Dates

Hero Destini 125

Upgraded Hero Destini 125 scooter reveals variant prices & specs breakdown

China's EVs, BYD

Chinese auto giants set to return to India's motor show after 5-year hiatus

Okaya EV

Okaya EV plans market expansion, to launch 4 electric two-wheelers in 2025

 
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The five-seater option is limited to the base Longitude trim, while the seven-seater layout is offered across variants. Features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a powered tailgate among others. The range-topping Overland trim also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.
 
Powerful engine and transmission options
 
The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV offers a choice between a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The top-of-the-line Overland variant is available exclusively with the automatic transmission.
   

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) top specs

  • 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine
  • 70+ active & passive safety features
  • 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen media center
  • 30+ Alexa home-to-vehicle connected services
  • Automatic SOS call, remote engine start/stop
  • 481-liter boot space with 5 occupants (for 7-seat config)

More From This Section

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Renault

Renault's big plans: Facelifts for Kiger & Triber, Duster to return in 2026

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Revved up for 2025: Upgraded Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to launch in January

Tata Nexon 2025

2025 Tata Nexon at Rs 7.99 lakh: New trims, features, colours added

Honda Elevate Black Edition

Honda Elevate Black Edition launched, price starts at Rs 15.51 lakh

Topics : Auto Expo Jeep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon