Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Porsche plans to showcase the new Macan electric, 911 GTS, Panamera GTS, and the refreshed Taycan facelift at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking their India debut

Porsche Taycan facelift

Porsche Taycan facelift

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises an exciting lineup of exotic supercars, with Porsche AG adding to the thrill by unveiling four new models for the first time in India. The German automaker plans to showcase the all-electric Macan, the 911 GTS, the Panamera GTS, and the refreshed Taycan at the auto show.
 
Porsche Macan EV
Porsche launched the Macan EV at Rs 1.22 crore last year, but the SUV will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Macan EV boasts a new design language taking inspiration from the Taycan. The interior matches that of the current Cayenne in terms of style and layout, with a three-screen setup spanning the dashboard.
 
 
The Macan EV is available in three variants: the base Macan RWD with a 355 bhp rear electric motor, the mid-spec Macan 4 with a dual-motor setup belting out 402 bhp, and the top-spec Turbo variant with 630 bhp and up to 1,130Nm of torque. All three variants get a 100 kWh battery with a WLTP certified range of up to 641 km.
 
Porsche 911 GTS

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors integrates artificial intelligence for vehicle safety

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automobile dispatches grow 12% in 2024 driven by consumer sentiment: Siam

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Mercedes-Benz 2024 car sales fell 3% in a tough year for automakers

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai India updates variant range for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e top-end Pack Three trim launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

 
Another exciting launch from Porsche is the new 911 GTS with the new T-hybrid powertrain. It gets a new turbocharged 3.6-litre six-cylinder flat engine, a gearbox-mounted electric motor and a compact 1.9 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. The combined power output of this rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera GTS is 534 bhp and up to 610 Nm of peak torque. The updated 911 also features active aero flaps on the front bumper, a revised spoiler and a reworked diffuser.
 
Porsche Taycan facelift
 
Porsche will also showcase the Taycan facelift. All versions of the Taycan are now more powerful, with lighter electric motors and revised internals. They also get a new battery with revised cell chemistry. Its power figures range between 510 bhp for the 4S variant and 697 bhp for Turbo variant. The WLTP range is now up to a maximum of 678 km.
 
Porsche Panamera GTS
The new top-of-the-line Panamera GTS with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 belting out 493 bhp and the track-focused 911 GT3 RS will also be displayed. The Panamera GTS gets a dark theme with black GTS logos, dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlights and taillights. It also gets a satin matte-black finish on the side skirts, window lining and rear bumper.

More From This Section

Bharat Mobility Global Expo

All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

Hero Destini 125

Upgraded Hero Destini 125 scooter reveals variant prices & specs breakdown

China's EVs, BYD

Chinese auto giants set to return to India's motor show after 5-year hiatus

Okaya EV

Okaya EV plans market expansion, to launch 4 electric two-wheelers in 2025

Renault

Renault's big plans: Facelifts for Kiger & Triber, Duster to return in 2026

Topics : automobile manufacturer Porsche

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon