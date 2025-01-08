Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / Hyundai India updates variant range for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai India updates variant range for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai India has updated the variants with new features. Key upgrades include wireless chargers, electric sunroofs, and enhanced infotainment systems across the lineup

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai India has rejigged the variant lineup of the Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios. The Korean automaker has introduced new variants, enhancing the features of these models.
 
The new Hyundai Venue 1.2 SX Executive variant features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, smart key with push button start/ stop and automatic climate control. In addition to these features, the Venue 1.2 S and S+ get a rear camera and a wireless charger.
 
The Venue S (O) trim is now updated with smart key, push-button start-stop while the knight edition trim sees the addition of a wireless charger as well. The Adventure and S (O)+ trim get all three new features: smart key, push-button start-stop and wireless charger. Ex-showroom prices for Venue 1.2 begin at Rs 9.28 lakh and go up to Rs 10.79 lakh.
 
 
The Hyundai Verna 1.5 Turbo petrol gets a new S (O) DCT variant offering an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch black alloy wheels, auto climate control, wireless charger, red front brake calipers and rear camera with guidance.
 
The 1.5 MPI petrol S IVT trim gets an electric sunroof, drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), and paddle shifters. The 1.5 MPI petrol S MT trim now comes with an electric sunroof. The 1.5 MPI petrol S MT is priced at Rs 12.37 lakh, the 1.5 MPI petrol S IVT variant is priced at Rs 13.62 lakh while the 1.5 Turbo petrol S (O) DCT trim is priced at Rs 15.27 lakh.

Also Read

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e top-end Pack Three trim launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric

Citi initiates coverage with 'Buy' on Hyundai Motor India; share up 3%

Cars

Auto majors end 2024 with positive sales growth driven by new launches

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automotive leasing in India to account for 8% of sales in 5-8 yrs: ORIX

BMW

BMW 1 Series to return with a facelift, as the brand's entry point model

 
The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz and Corporate trims are also based on the S (O) variant. The feature list includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto Climate Control, smart key with push start-stop button, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome finish on door handles and projector headlights. 
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  The Corporate MT trim is priced at Rs 7.9 lakh while the Sportz MT trim is priced at Rs 7.72 lakh. The Corporate AMT variant is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh while the Sportz AMT variant is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra BE 6 top-end Pack Three variant launched at Rs 26.90 lakh

Mahindra BE 6 top-end Pack Three variant launched at Rs 26.90 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover

2025 Land Rover Defender launched in India; features V8 engine, two trims

Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV India debut on Jan 17: Check details

BYD Sealion

BYD Sealion 7 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, launch in March 2025

Creta, Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta EV: More specs unveiled ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo launch

Topics : automobile manufacturer Hyundai Venue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon