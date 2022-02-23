Every section covered in Budget: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Terming the Budget presented by him as excellent, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said every section has been covered in the Budget in which several historic announcements have been made.

"Several historic announcements have been made in the Budget. Every section has been taken care of. I hope that people of the state will realise what the vision of the state government is for the future," he told reporters after presenting the Budget.

"BJP leaders would appreciate it. If they don't, their family members will appreciate the budget. This is the budget which will be hailed by all the citizens," he said.

He highlighted free treatment in IPD (inpatient department) and OPD (outpatient department) in government hospitals and old pension scheme for state employees as some of the several key announcements.

Targeting the BJP, he said the intention of the BJP leaders was to delay recruitments in the state.

He said the state wants to complete the recruitment process on time so that the youths can be provided jobs on time.

Gehlot said that a day before the high court order to set aside the result of RAS Prelims Examination 2021, he had issued a statement saying that the date of the RAS main exam will not be postponed in order to make people and candidates aware about the intention of the state government that it wants timely recruitment.

A single-judge bench of the Rajasthan high court on Tuesday ordered the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to set aside the result of RAS-2021 prelims examination and declare the result afresh after getting some disputed questions re-examined by an expert committee.

Some candidates have been demanding from the state government to postpone the mains exams, scheduled on February 25 and 26, saying they did not get enough time to prepare as per the revised syllabus.

On the Monday night, Gehlot had stated that the exam will not be postponed so that timely recruitments can be done.

After the HC order, RPSC on Wednesday postponed the mains exam.

