Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs

The tourism sector in will get the industry status in the state, Chief Minister announced on Wednesday while presenting the annual Budget at state Assembly here.

Gehlot also announced to provide 1 lakh jobs in the government sector.

Of these, 62,000 Grade III teachers will be recruited through REET-2022. Similarly, by opening 1,000 new Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools, new posts of 10,000 teachers will be created and filled.

An Anti-Cheating Cell of Special Operation Group (SOG) has been announced in the budget to check cheating in recruitment examinations.

The Chief Minister further launched the Rural Tourism Scheme to promote tourism in rural areas.

Similarly, announcements for new RIICO were made and for their security, RISF will be formed on the lines of CISF. Under this, 2,000 security personnel will be recruited.

New sports academy will be opened in PPP mode under which coaches and physical teachers will get employment.

Gehlot further announced that from April 1, the salary of contractual workers in the state will be increased by 20 per cent.

The Chief Minister also came up with 'Work From Home' scheme and said that 20,000 women will be given employment while being at home. In this, women from sewing, dyeing, handicraft sector will get employment.

Gehlot also announced the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme under which employment will be given to the unemployed in cities in lines of MNREGA. At the same time, in the MNREGA already running in the villages, now instead of 100, 125 days of employment will be given. The state government will pay for the extra 25 days, he added.

As many as 3,820 Secondary Schools to be upgraded to Senior Secondary Schools, 1000-1000 Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools rural and urban areas, 36 Girls Colleges will be opened in 19 districts of the state, the Chief Minister said.

On medical terms, Rs 10 lakh annual medical insurance cover was announced for each family in Chiranjivi Scheme, free treatment for Cochlear implant, Bone-marrow Transplant, Organ Transplant, Blood/Platelets/ Plasma Transfusions, Limb Prosthesis (Bone Cancer) in Chiranjivi Scheme has been promised along with Cashless Outdoor (OPD) and Indoor (IPD) facilities in all government medical institutions.

Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Accidental Insurance Scheme has all been announced promising free accidental insurance cover upto Rs 5 lakh.

