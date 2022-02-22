Rajasthan High Court sets aside result of RAS preliminary exam

-
ALSO READ
After BJP, Congress leaders too support demand for deferring RAS exam
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam
NDA, Naval exam 2022: Registration open; girls to apply too, says UPSC
NEET-SS: Centre defends syllabus change, proposes to defer exam to Jan 2022
-
A single judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday set aside the result of the RAS preliminary examination, 2021.
The Bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to declare a revised result after getting the disputed questions re-examined by an expert committee.
The preliminary examination result was declared on October 27 last year.
The order of the High Court is bound to affect the schedule of the RAS (Mains) examination now.
Many candidates who had cleared the exam have been demanding postponement of the RAS (Mains) examination, saying they have not been given enough time to prepare for it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor