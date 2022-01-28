Union Budget for FY23 likely to aim at boosting growth: BoB eco report

-
ALSO READ
Low provisions, stable NII: Here's what may drive Bank of Baroda's Q1 PAT
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
Will 5G come in the way of India's flight safety?
What is Revenue Budget?
TMS Ep96: IT growth, crude oil price, Somasundaram PR, Revenue Budget
-
In view of upcoming state elections, the Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year will aim at boosting growth, achieving fiscal consolidation and driving consumption, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in its latest economic research report.
It also stated that there could be changes in tax concessions, while production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes may see higher allocation to push investment demand.
To avoid bond market volatility, gross borrowing will likely be maintained in the range of Rs 12-13 trillion, despite higher repayment obligations. Thus the estimated fiscal deficit is expected to be between 6 per cent and 6.25 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal, the report said.
In line with a 13 per cent increase in nominal Gross Domestic Product, the Centre's net revenue is estimated to rise by 12.2 per cent and spending to increase by 4.5 per cent in the coming fiscal, it said.
Assuming that a large part of the divestment target in the current fiscal will be met, the expected disinvestment proceeds in the next financial year will be around Rs 750 billion, the report claimed.
According to it, the fiscal deficit will be financed by market borrowing next fiscal.
The report also mentioned that the gross tax revenue to GDP ratio is expected to remain broadly unchanged.
Higher nominal GDP will imply that gross revenue will increase to Rs 26.5 trillion in the next fiscal from Rs 22.2 trillion as per current fiscal budget estimates.
The upcoming budget may focus on increasing the standard deduction limit for the salaried class by Rs 50,000. Overall, there could be a balance between consumption and investment centric policies, the report added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU