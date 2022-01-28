What is Revenue Budget?

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries spends Rs 922 cr to top CSR expenditure chart in FY21
Budget 2022-23: FY23 capital expenditure target may top Rs 6.5 trillion
Govt has managed revenue deficit better than overall fiscal deficit in FY22
Subdued revenue spend may hit economic recovery, say economists
Front-loading of govt expenditure goes for a toss as economy recovers
-
The Revenue Budget consists of the Government of India’s revenue receipts and the expenditure that is met using said revenue. It gives the details of the sources from where the government's revenue is coming.
Revenue receipts can be further classified into tax revenue and non-tax revenue. Income tax, corporate tax, excise, customs and other duties make up the tax revenues.
Corporation tax is the biggest source of revenue for the government. Public and private companies registered under the Companies Act, 1956, are liable to pay corporation tax.
It is levied on the net income of the company. The collection, surcharge, cess and other receipts make up a huge chunk of the revenue.
While non-tax revenue is the recurring income earned from sources other than taxes. They include interest receipts, received on loans given by the government to states, railways and others, and dividends and profits received from public sector companies.
Non-tax revenue also includes disinvestments that the government undertakes in companies where it holds a stake.
The payments that go towards the normal day-to-day running of the government’s departments and the various services that it offers make up the revenue expenditure.
Servicing interest on its borrowings, along with subsidies, among other things, are the other expenditures that the government has.
Any expenditure that does not go towards the creation of assets, along with grants given to state governments and other parties, are examples of revenue expenditure.
The government spends more than it earns, because of which the difference between revenue receipts and revenue expenditure is usually negative. This difference is called the revenue deficit.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU