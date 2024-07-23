Budget 2024: Sitharaman outlines 9 priorities for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal

FM Sitharaman reiterated that the poor, women, farmers and youth are the four main focus groups for the Modi government.

Union Budget 2024: During the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday outlined nine key priorities for the Narendra Modi government. These priorities will guide the Union Budget 2024-25 and future budgets towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 - which aims at transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

ALSO READ: Budget 2024 LIVE news: FM Sitharaman keeps capex unchanged at Rs 11.11 trillion Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In her speech in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman noted that amid the global economic uncertainty due to different factors, India’s growth story is a “shining exception”.

She said that for the pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Centre has narrowed nine key priorities related to employment, energy security, infrastructure, social justice among others.

What are the nine priorities of the Budget 2024?

1) Productivity and resilience in agriculture

2) Employment and skilling

3) Inclusive human development and social justice

4) Manufacturing and services

5) Urban development

6) Energy security

7) Infrastructure

8) Innovation research and development

9) Next-gen reforms

Sitharaman reiterated that the poor, women, farmers and youth are the four main focus groups for the Modi government.

In a bid to achieve these listed goals, the finance minister announced several schemes for employment and other sectors to accelerate India’s economic growth.

Within the employment sector, she said that five major schemes would be announced in the Budget 2024 to benefit the youth.

In her address, she introduced policies like loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions to benefit the students and give an edge to India’s human resource development trajectory.

She also announced an allocation for agriculture and allied sectors at Rs 1.52 trillion in the Budget.

She also made announcements related to first-time job seekers, including the policy to provide one-month wage to all the people entering the formal workforce sector for the first time.