Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: Sitharaman outlines 9 priorities for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal

Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman said that for the pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', the Centre has narrowed nine key priorities related to employment, energy security, and infrastructure, among other things

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget, Union Budget

FM Sitharaman reiterated that the poor, women, farmers and youth are the four main focus groups for the Modi government.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Budget 2024: During the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday outlined nine key priorities for the Narendra Modi government. These priorities will guide the Union Budget 2024-25 and future budgets towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 - which aims at transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In her speech in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman noted that amid the global economic uncertainty due to different factors, India’s growth story is a “shining exception”.

She said that for the pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Centre has narrowed nine key priorities related to employment, energy security, infrastructure, social justice among others.

What are the nine priorities of the Budget 2024?

1) Productivity and resilience in agriculture

2) Employment and skilling

More From This Section

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh shine in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget

Budget 2024: Hostels, skilling among initiatives for women in workforce

Budget 2024: Govt sets aside Rs 1.52 trn for agriculture, allied sectors

Budget 2024 to provide Rs 1.48 trn for education, employment and skilling

Lower food prices, train fares, tax ease: Common man's plea to Budget 2024


3) Inclusive human development and social justice

4) Manufacturing and services

5) Urban development

6) Energy security

7) Infrastructure

8) Innovation research and development

9) Next-gen reforms

Sitharaman reiterated that the poor, women, farmers and youth are the four main focus groups for the Modi government.

In a bid to achieve these listed goals, the finance minister announced several schemes for employment and other sectors to accelerate India’s economic growth.

Within the employment sector, she said that five major schemes would be announced in the Budget 2024 to benefit the youth.

In her address, she introduced policies like loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions to benefit the students and give an edge to India’s human resource development trajectory.

She also announced an allocation for agriculture and allied sectors at Rs 1.52 trillion in the Budget.

She also made announcements related to first-time job seekers, including the policy to provide one-month wage to all the people entering the formal workforce sector for the first time.

Also Read

Sitharaman keeps paperless budget tradition, carries tablet in 'Bahi-Khata'

Budget 2024 day market outlook: Nifty may open tad higher; key levels here

Remittances to India may grow 3.7% in 2024 to $124 bn: Economic Survey

CEOs bet on jobs, reforms, capex theme for Budget: Business Standard poll

Union Budget 2024 fears unsettle broad market: Stress lines appear

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union budgets BS Web Reports Modi govt Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon