Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: MakeMyTrip CEO seeks industry status for hospitality

Budget 2025: MakeMyTrip CEO seeks industry status for hospitality

Asserting that the government has been doing a great job of allocating more funds towards infrastructure development, he said it is important to keep up with pace of allocation as and implementation

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said there was no dearth of capital for the right set of team and the right business at the right stage (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip has four revenue streams -- Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; Bus Ticketing; and Others. | MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow | (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Union Budget, MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow on Monday said the hospitality sector's long-pending demand for an "industry status and continued focus on infrastructure development to ensure last-mile connectivity are crucial to realising its full potential.

In an interview with PTI, Magow shared his wishlist for the Union Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on February 1.

"The hope is that it should be growth-oriented budget, which effectively should set the tone for pretty much every sector, including travel and tourism sector for us as well. And within that, you know, the long pending demand of the hospitality sector, on getting the industry status continues to remain, and I think, and it's an important one, for the overall industry," Magow said.

 

Asserting that the government has been doing a "great job" of allocating more funds towards infrastructure development, he said it is important to keep up with the pace of allocation as well as implementation.

"So we continue to keep that pace, not only allocating but also in terms of implementation. We continue to keep that pace on expanding highways that, you know, building new ones, the newer airports, the solving for connectivity, last-mile connectivity. I think that will be great because, you know, then we don't lose out on the momentum that has been built over the over the last years," Magow said.

NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip has four revenue streams -- Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; Bus Ticketing; and Others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MSME Sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the MSME sector

PremiumCEOs bet on boost in consumption, infrastructure this Budget: BS Poll

CEOs bet on boost in consumption, infrastructure this Budget: BS Poll

TAX

US-India Tax Forum proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure

it sector training it industry

Budget 2025: Tech industry pushes for deep-tech fund, safe harbour tweaks

hotels, staycation, reception, coronavirus, hospitality, restaurants, tourism

Budget 2025: Hospitality sector seeks infra status, tax rates reforms

Topics : Budget 2025 MakeMyTrip Hospitality industry Hospitality sector Hotel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon