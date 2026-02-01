Budget 2026 plans seven high-speed rail corridors at ₹16 trillion outlay

The Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday to construct seven high-speed rail corridors will entail an expenditure of around Rs 16 trillion, and the ministry will come out with a detailed plan in the next few months, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. How will execution differ from the first bullet train project? Vaishnaw said the detailed plan will factor in increased levels of indigenisation across the seven corridors, and the work is likely to happen at a much faster pace than the first corridor, which is currently under construction. “The country has gone up the learning curve during the first Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor. Today, our engineers understand the technology—civil works, overhead equipment, signalling systems, rolling stock, station construction, and others. This is a significant change. We have to build upon that experience,” Vaishnaw told Business Standard during a press briefing.

Will the new corridors rely on foreign funding?

The government has completed a substantial portion of the work in standardising requirements for building a successful high-speed corridor, and it will consider whether to proceed fully indigenously—including funding and manufacturing—when the detailed plan is finalised.

The first corridor is being constructed in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which is funding over 80 per cent of the project. The project, which started around a decade ago, has seen its cost escalate to nearly Rs 2 trillion due to initial delays.

What design and regional connectivity features are planned?

The new corridors will be fully elevated to enable seamless movement, Vaishnaw said. In South India, the Chennai–Bengaluru–Hyderabad high-speed network will form a South High-Speed Triangle, or Diamond, connecting major economic and IT hubs.

Work on all seven corridors will happen simultaneously, the minister added.

How far has India progressed on indigenisation?

Vaishnaw said the most complex aspect of bullet train technology is the propulsion system, and India has made significant progress in indigenising it.

“Propulsion systems designed and manufactured in India are now being exported to top countries, including the US, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain,” he said.

What does this mean for infrastructure and allied industries?

“The investment in the corridors is more than the annual infrastructure capex of Rs 12.2 trillion proposed for the entire infrastructure sector in FY27. This is hugely positive for construction and other rail infrastructure services companies,” said Kuljit Singh, partner and infrastructure leader at EY India.

How does the new freight corridor fit into the plan?

Vaishnaw said the new Dedicated Freight Corridor, connecting Dankuni in West Bengal with Surat in Gujarat and passing through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, will boost economic output along the route.

“This 2,052-km corridor will integrate with the existing Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, enabling seamless movement of goods to ports along the west coast,” he added.