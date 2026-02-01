Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Buyback proceeds for all shareholders to be taxed as capital gains: FM

Buyback proceeds for all shareholders to be taxed as capital gains: FM

She also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27’, in New Delhi

She further said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent from current 15 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman also proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

She further said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent from current 15 per cent.

She also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards.

National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, she added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Tax relief for landowners affected by compulsory acquisition

PM Narendra Modi

Budget 2026 aims to reduce fiscal deficit, boost capex and growth: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Budget 2026-27 LIVE: PM Modi calls Union Budget a 'foundation' for Viksit Bharat 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

Shopping abroad or online? Budget 2026 cuts customs duty burden by half

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Sitharaman proposes Infra Risk Guarantee Fund to boost private investment

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Budget and Economy Share buybacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeCustom Duty Exemptions in Budget 2026