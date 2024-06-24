Education Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say in the past five Budgets?

Over the years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has steadily increased its budget for the education sector, emphasising digitisation and skilling. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the full Union Budget for 2024 in July, marking her seventh consecutive budget presentation.

In 2023, the education sector received a record allocation of Rs 1,12,898.97 crore, the highest ever granted to the Ministry of Education. The year before that the government had crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time in its education budget allocation.

This year, scrutiny over irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) has intensified the spotlight on the National Testing Agency (NTA), especially in light of the new government’s formation. Central to this discussion is whether the Modi 3.0 administration will tackle the NEET controversy in the upcoming Union Budget, or prioritise other facets of the education sector while the dispute continues to simmer.

Here are the highlights for the last five Budget announcements in the education sector

Interim Budget 2024

In the Interim Budget, Sitharaman highlighted several achievements and future plans, including the establishment of more medical universities.

The Skill India Mission, a flagship programme, has trained 14 million youth, upskilled and reskilled 540,000 individuals, and established 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The Interim Budget also included the setup of various institutes for higher education:

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

Seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

15 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

390 universities

Education Budget 2023

The Ministry of Education’s allocation of Rs 1,12,899 crore reflected a 13 per cent increase, accounting for 2.9 per cent of the central government’s overall estimated expenditure for FY24. Key highlights include:

Rs 68,805 crore for school education, up 16.5 per cent from FY23

Rs 44,095 crore for higher education, up 8 per cent from FY23

Recruitment of over 38,000 teachers for Ekalavya Schools

Introduction of dedicated research programmes and new research centres

Revision of the apprenticeship scheme and establishment of 157 new nursing colleges

Education Budget 2022

The 2022 education budget saw a substantial increase to Rs 1.04 trillion, marking an 18.5 per cent rise over the revised expenditure in 202122, constituting 3 per cent of the central government’s overall estimated expenditure for FY23. Key focuses included:

Rs 63,449.37 crore for school education, up 22.1 per cent from FY22

Rs 40,828 crore for higher education, up 13.3 per cent from FY22

Emphasis on ‘exemplar schools’, teachers’ training, and specific institutions

Varied allocations for scholarship schemes

Continued focus on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Education Budget 2021

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the 2021 budget allocated Rs 93,224 crore to the education ministry, a 2.1 per cent increase over the previous year. This budget included: Rs 54,874 crore for school education, up 2.2 per cent from FY21

Rs 38,351 crore for higher education, up 1.9 per cent from FY21

Over 15,000 schools planned under NEP

Establishment of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Amendments in the Apprenticeship Act and international collaborations for skill development

Setup of a central university in Leh

Establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states

Education Budget 2020