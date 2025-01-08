Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Expect RBI to cut rates next month, Budget must focus on job creation: CII

Expect RBI to cut rates next month, Budget must focus on job creation: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chief also expressed optimism that much-needed labour reforms will be taken up by the BJP-led NDA government in the third term

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

CII recommends setting up some kind of an institutional mechanism to look at labour reforms across a number of sectors, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry body CII expects the RBI to cut the benchmark interest rates next month to support sagging growth, its President Sanjiv Puri said on Wednesday and stressed the need to boost job creation through targeted interventions for labour-intensive sectors in the upcoming Budget.

In an interview with PTI, Puri flagged "sticky" food inflation, highlighting the need to build agricultural resilience and de-linking it from the interest rates under the inflation targeting framework, arguing that it is on account of climate change and not really influenced by the monetary policy.

Puri is also the Chairman and Managing Director of ITC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Budget in Parliament on February 1.

 

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chief also expressed optimism that much-needed labour reforms will be taken up by the BJP-led NDA government in the third term, stressing that it would benefit the economy and create more jobs.

Also Read

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

CII proposes seven-point agenda to boost employment generation in budget

exports, wto

High rates, declining finance impacting exporters' competitiveness: CII

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

CII calls for fuel excise cut, consumption vouchers to boost demand

PremiumCorporate bond issuances fell by around 22 per cent in August, despite easing yields as issuers delayed raising funds awaiting the US Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from this month. money cash

CII calls for reforms in priority sector lending framework ahead of Budget

Lending, banks, credit, loans, cash, income, wage, earning

CII proposes reforms in India's priority sector lending framework

Puri also raised the issue of dumping excess stock by China globally, including India, and urged the government to look at an "accelerated way of implementing minimum import price and anti-dumping duty" for specified sectors like steel, paperboard, chemicals and polymers.

Responding to a question on the potential impact on India after the Donald Trump-led administration assumes office in the US this month, the CII President said we should focus on the areas where there is opportunity and where we can really play on our strengths.

"...now, what Trump will do, etc. What the US will do? I think at this point of time, it would be very speculative when it happens, that we will address," Puri said.

He informed that public spending is picking up and consumption should also gain momentum, pointing out that CII expects a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"In fact, we are also suggesting that in the inflation targeting framework, I think food inflation should be de-linked from interest rates, from the monetary policy. Food inflation is on account of climate change and not really influenced by monetary policy," Puri said.

CII recommends setting up some kind of an institutional mechanism to look at labour reforms across a number of sectors, he added.

Puri called for introducing targeted interventions in labour-intensive sectors like apparel, footwear, furniture, tourism and real estate, asserting that tourism could benefit from "infrastructure status" whereas garments can benefit from a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme.

CII, in its Budget suggestions for 2025-26, has recommended lowering the excise duty on fuel to boost consumption, especially at the lower income level, arguing that fuel prices significantly drive inflation.

The Budget could also consider reducing marginal tax rates for personal income up to Rs 20 lakh per annum. This would help trigger the virtuous cycle of consumption, higher growth and tax revenue, said CII.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TAX

Union Budget should reduce personal I-T for lower-income groups: EY India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Centre to simplify decades-old income tax filing rules in upcoming Budget

PremiumDFS

FinMin to review flagship schemes with PSB chiefs ahead of Budget

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Industry leaders seek affordable housing, duty relief at pre-Budget meet

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Trade unions urge FM to prioritise jobs, 8th Pay Commission, MGNREGA boost

Topics : CII Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon